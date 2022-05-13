<!-- wp:image {"width":842,"height":560} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com\/images?q=tbn:ANd9GcQZmYehuh2KN6m8V9Dx-ftALjSU1Jl8XM3PRw&usqp=CAU" alt="Life in a bubble: The Nida Dar Diary - Part 2 | Cricbuzz.com - Cricbuzz" width="842" height="560"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>KARACHI: Pakistan <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">women\u2019s cricket team all-rounder <\/a>Nida Dar has suggested the lack of training facilities and cultural barriers in the country are hampering their progress in the international arena.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The national side failed to register a single series win in 2021 before managing only one victory in seven matches at the World Cup staged in New Zealand earlier this year.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The criticism Pakistan\u2019s dismal show drew included questions on the players\u2019 fitness, especially that of the senior members of the team including Nida.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>While speaking to reporters on the sidelines of Pakistan\u2019s preparatory camp for their upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka here at the National Stadium on Thursday, the 35-year-old said the side might be struggling due to deep lying domestic issues.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cWe do our best to maintain our fitness, although, the difference between us and other teams can be that of facilities and the environment,\u201d said Nida, a veteran of 91 One-day Internationals and 108 T20Is.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Pakistan women\u2019s team set-up has been professionalised to a certain extent in the last few years and the side now regularly features in bilateral series and international tournaments. However, Nida revealed even the top players in the country were struggling to get some basic professional needs fulfilled.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cWe cannot go and train at any place at anytime,\u201d said the right-handed batter. \u201cIn the big cities you get time and space to train but this can\u2019t be <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">done in all cities.<\/a><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cBeing professional cricketers, we\u2019ve to travel to other cities. I am from Gujranwala and I\u2019ve to go to Lahore for my training.\u201d<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>In contrast to players in Pakistan, Nida believed, their counterparts abroad were given space and time to train whenever and wherever they want right from their childhood. She rued cultural norms in Pakistan were hampering women players\u2019 growth.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cOur environment is also such that you have to be answerable to everyone, including your own family members,\u201d said Nida, the first Pakistani player to bag 100 T20 International wickets.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cThe questions that need to be asked should be about how many facilities the girls are getting to train. Boys can go anywhere to work on themselves but it becomes a bit difficult for girls.\u201d<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Pakistan are set to host Sri Lanka for three ODIs and as many T20 games from next week at the Southend Club here. It will be Pakistan\u2019s first assignment since their disastrous outing at this year\u2019s World Cup.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>It was worse for the Sri Lanka, who couldn\u2019t even make it to the showpiece.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cIt\u2019s great that Sri Lanka are coming here to play, they haven\u2019t played a lot for the last few months,\u201d noted Nida.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cSo it\u2019s a start for them and us as well and it will be a good series.\u201d<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The Sri Lanka series will be followed by Pakistan\u2019s tour to Ireland for a <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">tri-nation T20 <\/a>series involving the hosts and world champions Australia before they travel to Birmingham, England for the Commonwealth Games.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->