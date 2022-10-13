KARACHI: The national grid’s southern transmission system experienced a breakdown on Thursday, cutting out electricity to areas of the country’s south, primarily Sindh, Punjab, and Balochistan. An unintended malfunction in the country’s southern power line is causing many southern power plants to trip, which is having an impact on how electricity is distributed in that region, the ministry tweeted.

The ministry declared that it was working to locate the issue as quickly as possible and restore power to the country’s southern region. Several Karachi areas lack electricity:Multiple parts of the city were reported to be without electricity in Karachi, a K-Electric official, Imran Rana, stated on Thursday.

In different parts of the city, there have been several outages.We are looking into the matter and will keep you updated here, the KE spokeswoman wrote on the microblogging platform.The utility company also tweeted about the tweet.

The locations affected by the power loss included Liaquatabad’s C1 neighbourhood, Federal B Area’s Blocks 11, 12, and 13, Nazimabad’s Blocks 4 and 3, Kharadar, Lyari, the Old City neighbourhood, Malir Halt, and the Rifah-e-Aam community.Following the breakdown, the city’s accountability courts and city courts were also left without power.