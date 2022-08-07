Paris: In a fiercely contested Ligue 1 opening on Friday that both teams ended with 10 men, Alexandre Lacazette delivered on his homecoming to Lyon to give the hosts a 2-1 victory against promoted Ajaccio.

Five years after joining Arsenal for a then-club record sum of £46.5 million ($58 million), retired France international Lacazette has made a free transfer back to his former club.

After rising up through the youth ranks, the 31-year-old striker, whom recently signed a three-year deal with the team where he first made his reputation, converted a penalty after 21 minutes.

Brazilian Tete scored after 11 minutes thanks to a pass from Johann Lepenant that was assisted by Lacazette.

Tete, a former striker for Shakhtar Donetsk who joined Lyon following Russia’s incursion of Ukraine, then successfully converted the penalty after Cedric Avinel was fouled.

Ten minutes later, Lacazette scored his 101st goal for Lyon to make it 2-0.

However, Lyon struggled defensively after goalkeeper Anthony Lopes was sent for a penalty area foul on Mounaim El Idrissy at the halfway point.

For the visitors, Thomas Mangani scored the ensuing penalty shot past Remy Riou, the backup goalie.

Peter Bosz, the Lyon coach, stated that “we have to win our first match at home.”