Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, will reportedly be released on Netflix next month.

Laal Singh Chaddha, According to Pinkvilla, the film, which premiered on August 11, failed to impress audiences and tanked at the box office (BO).

In addition to failing to perform well, the high-budget film also fell victim to the boycott trend, prompting the makers of the film to decide to put it on the OTT service as soon as possible due to the “bad performance” at the box office.

To be sure, the film inspired by Hollywood’s Forrest Gump will be accessible on Netflix on October 20. Meanwhile, the film’s creators have put an end to rumors about distributors “demanding recompense” for the film’s poor performance.” This is purely speculative guesswork, and the scenario is quite different,” the producers.