Filmmaker Prakash Jha has spoken out about Aamir Khan’s box office failure, Laal Singh Chaddha. Laal Singh Chaddha previously encountered a significant criticism on social media, with the crowd urging a boycott of the movie.

During a recent event to promote his next movie Matto ki Saikil, Jha stated that the industry needs to recognise that it is producing subpar content.It’s been reported that Aamir Khan’s movie was boycotted on social media, he stated.

If he had produced Lagaan (2001) or Dangal (2016) and the movie hadn’t performed well.”However, the bulk of viewers of your movie aren’t giving it high marks. What an amazing film! Nobody has mentioned it to me yet.

“I agree that you worked hard, but you can’t claim that it failed because of the boycott when there is no such part in your content,” Jha remarked. Jha contends that the sector must provide more accessible and inherently Indian narratives.