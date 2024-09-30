In a groundbreaking move, the Karachi Water and Sewerage Services Improvement Project (KWSSIP) has set a new benchmark by forming over 50 Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) Committees in the low-income areas of Essa Nagri and Soba Nagar, Karachi.

This unprecedented initiative marks a significant shift in the city’s approach to addressing critical water and sanitation challenges, empowering local communities to lead efforts to improve their living conditions.

The WASH Committees, composed of dedicated local residents, are actively tackling pressing issues such as water supply and sewerage management in their neighborhoods. With more than 50 committees now operational, Karachi is witnessing one of the largest community mobilizations ever aimed at achieving sustainable improvements in sanitation and hygiene practices.

These committees are not only contributing to KWSSIP’s vision of improving water and sewerage infrastructure in the city but are also at the forefront of community-driven solutions. Their efforts are helping residents understand the importance of safe drinking water, waste management, and proper sanitation, while fostering a sense of ownership and responsibility within the community.

Social Reforms and Community Development Specialist Syed Hassan Ahmed expressed his optimism for the future of these committees. “We have never seen this level of community engagement before. These WASH Committees are truly making history in Karachi. They are on a path to evolve into fully functional Community-Based Organizations (CBOs), which will further enhance their capacity to drive lasting change in Essa Nagri and Soba Nagar,” he said.

He added, “The passion these committee members exhibit is inspiring. They are not just volunteers; they are advocates for their communities, working tirelessly to improve the health and hygiene of their families and neighbors. Their level of commitment is what sets this project apart.”

The formation of over 50 WASH Committees is a milestone for KWSSIP, which is dedicated to improving water and sanitation services in Karachi’s most vulnerable communities.