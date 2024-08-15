The Karachi Water and Sewerage Services Improvement Project (KWSSIP) and National Rural Support Programme (NRSP) collaboratively celebrated Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day with vibrant festivities in the low-income communities of Essa Nagri and Soba Nagar in Karach . The event aimed to foster community spirit while promoting critical Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) initiatives.

The celebrations kicked off with a lively program at the Community Centre in Essa Nagri, where children took center stage with patriotic performances. The event featured a series of tableaus, national songs, and inspiring speeches that filled the atmosphere with pride and enthusiasm.

Javaid Iqbal, Team Leader at KWSSIP-NRSP project, addressed the gathering, commending the community’s resilience and passion for celebrating Independence Day. He also provided an update on the ongoing efforts under the project, emphasizing the impact of the “Strengthening of Katchi Abadi Cell and Engagement of Community-Based Organizations (CBOs) on WASH” initiative.

Kashif Siddiqui, Communication and Advocacy Specialist, conducted an insightful session on WASH Behavior Change, highlighting the importance of adopting healthier sanitation and hygiene practices. His session was followed by a powerful speech from Saina Ali, Gender Specialist, who emphasized the vital connection between health and wealth, urging the community to prioritize their well-being.

A tree plantation activity also took place in Essa Nagri, where community members, including children, planted trees to symbolize their commitment to environmental sustainability and a greener future for their neighborhood.

Community representatives expressed their gratitude to key facilitators, including Syed Hassan Ahmed, Qandeel Alam, and Awas ur Rehman, for their dedicated efforts. The KWSSIP-NRSP team also extended appreciation to Community Facilitators Reema and Shackaib, along with the WASH Committees members, for their active participation in the project.

The second round of the celebration took place in Soba Nagar, another marginalized community in Gulberg Town. The event began with a women’s awareness session on WASH, led by Hameeda Kaleem from KWSSIP. She congratulated the community on their spirited participation in the Independence Day festivities and underscored the ongoing efforts to support the underprivileged through the project.

Gulberg Town UC 6 Chairman, Khawaja Qamar, also addressed the gathering, highlighting the local government’s commitment to addressing the community’s needs. Project team members, including NESPAK representative Tanzeela Ansari, spoke on the constructive work being carried out in the area and explained the process for public complaints related to the project.

Children from the community added to the day’s joy with performances of tableaus, speeches, and national songs, reflecting their enthusiasm and love for the country.

The celebrations concluded with a spirited walk led by Hameeda Kaleem and Javaid Iqbal, where participants marched through the streets holding banners and chanting slogans in favor of Pakistan. Following the walk, another tree plantation activity was conducted in Soba Nagar, where seven trees were planted as a gesture towards climate wellness and environmental stewardship.

This Independence Day celebration not only strengthened community ties but also reinforced the commitment of KWSSIP and NRSP to improving the quality of life in Karachi’s low-income communities through sustained WASH interventions.