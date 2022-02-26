PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Minorities’ Affairs Wazirzada on Friday said that the establishment of Kalash Valleys Development Authority (KVDA) would help preserve the indigenous Kalash culture and promote tourism in the scenic valleys.

“The Kalash Valleys Development Authority has been established and now the time has come to work devotedly to achieve the desired results,” he said during a meeting of the authority.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) Director-General Muhammad Abid Khan Wazir, Director Archaeology Dr. Abdul Samad, Lower Chitral Deputy Commissioner Anwarul Haq, National Tourism Coordination Board Member Shahzada Maqsoodul Mulk, and others attended the meeting.

The CM’s aide assured the participants that government would provide all possible resources to make the authority functional and implement its agenda.

DC Anwarul Haq briefed the participants about the agenda of the KVDA, the appointment of chairman and staff for the authority, designing of mono[1]gram, and the purposes of the new entity and its future line of actions.

Shahzada Maqsoodul Mulk was elected chairman of KVDA. Speaking on the occasion, KPCTA DG Abid Khan Wazir said that the establishment of KVDA was a good omen for the local people and indigenous culture.