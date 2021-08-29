ISLAMABAD: The Kumbh Mela fake Covid test scam in India’s Uttarakhand state is another ignominy for Modi-led fascist Indian government as over 1 lakh fake tests were conducted during the Mela gatherings

A report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, said as per reports a case has been registered against India’s many private labs and Max corporate agency.

It said, fake names, mobile numbers and addresses were used in more than 100,000 tests during the Kumbh festival in April, adding the Indian Enforcement Directorate recently raided offices of several labs that made fake entries for Covid-19 tests during Kumbh Mela.

The report said according to the Enforcement Directorate, fraud by laboratories led to recording of a lower test positivity rate at Uttarakhand’s Haridwar city than actual. An inquiry report exposed private agencies’ involvement in a nexus with firms engaged in fake rapid antigen tests during Kumbh, it added.

The report said, private labs, given contract by Uttarakhand government, did not carry out required number of tests, but made fake entries for Covid testing. Some of the names in the Covid testing record have not even visited the Kumbh Mela, according to the the Enforcement Directorate, it added.

It maintained, the mammoth Kumbh Mela held throughout April was widely believed to be responsible for Covid surge across India.

The report said, private labs based in Haryana and Delhi faked Covid reports to meet their daily testing quota, adding those who returned from the Kumbh festival ended up infecting a large number of people across India.

Former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Trivendra Singh Rawat said, Kumbh Mela Covid test scam akin to attempt to murder and the The New York Times in its publication said, “Fake coronavirus tests at Hindu festival Kumbh Mela may have helped fuel Indian outbreaks.”