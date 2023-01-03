Sajal Aly, Mehwish Hayat, and Kubra Khan have reacted after being the subject of unfounded online rumours.

A well-known YouTuber and former service member made severe accusations against many actresses over the weekend, mentioning their initials: S.A, K.K, M.H, and H.K.

Sajal, Kubra, and Mehwish were forced to respond angrily as the charges sparked a tempest on the internet and netizens began to associate identities with the initials.

On social media, Kubra threatened to take stern action and sue the accuser for defamation unless she received proof of his claims.

insinuations about someone you know nothing about & even bigger shame on people who believe this bullshit. This just shows the sickness of our society that laps up this gutter journalism without any thought. But this stops & it stops now!I won’t allow anyone to defame my name.2/2 — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) January 2, 2023

While dismissing the accusations as unfounded, Mehwish Hayat vowed to stand up for her reputation.