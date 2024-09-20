Buttressed by the optimism surrounding prospects of a successful deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) after the global lender included Pakistan’s name in its board meeting scheduled to be held on Sept 25, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued to witness an upward trend during the last day of trading as well.

The stock market broke the 82,000-point barrier after gaining 858 points on Friday, hence taking the KSE-100 index to a record 82,317 points.

On the other hand, the greenback continues to depreciate against Pakistani rupee while trading at Rs277.70 in the interbank market after losing Rs0.21.

The KSE-100 index reached 81,972 points after gaining more than 1,500 points during first half of Thursday.

It must be remembered that KSE-100 index had reached 81,939 points on July 19, 2024.