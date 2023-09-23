IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva’s advice to Pakistanis to collect taxes from the wealthy sheds light on the nation’s unfair tax structure, which is the main cause of nearly all of our economic problems, including an unaffordable fiscal deficit, high inflation, a low investment rate, and a precarious balance-of-payments position.

After meeting interim Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on the margins of the UN General Assembly session, she stated, “I do believe that this is in line with what people in Pakistan would like to see for the country.”

She told Pakistani journalists, “We agreed on the crucial need for strong measures to preserve stability, develop sustainable and inclusive growth, prioritise revenue collection, and protection for Pakistan’s most vulnerable citizens. Please increase tax revenue from the wealthy and provide protection for Pakistan’s poor, is what we ask in our programme. While describing the encounter as “constructive” and “focused on mutual commitments,” Mr. Kakar was less candid on the main points of his brief conversation with Ms. Georgieva. The IMF chief has previously pushed Pakistan to tax the wealthy in order to increase its tax receipts. She said back in February that Pakistan needed to make sure that its affluent earners paid taxes and that the only people receiving subsidies were the underprivileged.

Sadly, like its predecessors, the previous PML-N-led government alliance disregarded her counsel. The June budget discreetly avoided bringing undertaxed and untaxed industries like real estate, agriculture, and retail effectively into the revenue net out of concern for a political backlash, failing to address the underlying reason of the country’s steadily declining tax collections.

It's time for Pakistan's decision-makers to hear what Ms. Georgieva has been pleading with them to do in order for the nation to be able to function as a whole by directly taxing all incomes, regardless of their source, and lowering indirect taxation.