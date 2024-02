Karachi Port’s bulk and general cargo system will be handed over to the UAE in about a month.

Karachi Port Trust Chairman Syedin Zaidi confirmed the handover of KPT’s bulk and general cargo system to the UAE in May.

Chairman KPT said that 7 berths are being given to UAE, AD Ports will invest 13 million dollars on 7 berths of Karachi Port, and KPT will get a certain share of the income from the business.