PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) is witnessing a gradual decline in COVID positivity ratio, said Health Minister Taimur Jhagra on Wednesday,Detailing the COVID situation in the province, the minister said KP registered a 7.1pc positivity ratio, yesterday, which indicates the declining trend. Taimur Jhagra said currently the province has 11,076 active infections of COVID-19.

1,769 patients are currently hospitalized due to critical condition and added that the provincial government of PTI is working hard to enhance the capacity of the government hospitals.

In the past 24 hours, the positivity ratio in Swat was recorded at 50pc, in Mardan 21pc, Swabi and Buner 14pc and 13pc positivity ratio was recovered in Peshawar and Buner.

Jhagra urged the masses to ensure complete adherence to the COVID SOPs.Earlier, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had decided to close all kind of trade activities, shops, markets and tourism due to the rise in coronavirus cases.

A session was held under the chair of Asad Umar and Lt Gen Hamood Uz Zaman Khan today.