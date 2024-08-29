The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to set up an inquiry commission to investigate the events of May 9.

Sources indicated that the provincial government has chosen not to request a judicial inquiry from the High Court anymore.

Instead, it has opted to establish its own inquiry commission.

This decision would be finalised upon approval from Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

Provincial Law Minister Advocate Aftab Alam stated that it was not essential to involve judges for the investigation of the May 9 events.

He noted that although they initially preferred a judicial inquiry due to full confidence in the judiciary, they will proceed with setting up the commission themselves if the judiciary has declined to probe into the matter.