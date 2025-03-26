PESHAWAR :– The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government on Tuesday finalised the ‘Provincial Action Plan’ to eliminate the scourge of terrorism and improve the overall law and order situation in the province, Dunya News reported.KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur presided over the important meeting which was attended by senior officials, including CM’s advisor on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, chief secretary, IGP, additional chief secretaries, divisional commissioners, and regional police officers.

The action plan outlines seven key pillars including counterterrorism measures, political and social initiatives, legal reforms, good governance, general administrative measures, monitoring and public awareness campaigns.

It also outlines 84 specific actions across 18 thematic areas, assigning responsibilities to relevant provincial departments and federal agencies with defined timelines.

“Fast-track capacity enhancement of police and the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), including new recruitments, training and procurement of modern weapons and equipment, is also part of the action plan,” the statement said. “Priority projects for police infrastructure in southern and merged districts will be included in the Annual Development Programme.”