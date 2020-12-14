ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s coronavirus death toll surged to 8,832 as the virus claimed 36 more lives during the last 24 hours, including a doctor from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), said the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) on Monday.

According to the NCOC, 2,362 new infections were reported during the last 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 440,787.

The number of active cases in the country has climbed to 47,236, out of whom 2,456 people are under critical care. With 1,719 surviving the virus, the recoveries have climbed to 384,719.

A total of 31,830 tests were conducted across the country during the aforementioned period, while 6,064,220 samples have been tested so far. Overall 384,719 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far.

In Sindh, 195,702 cases have been reported so far, 127,541 in Punjab, 52,449 in KP, 34,840 in Islamabad, 4,791 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and 17,745 cases have been reported in Balochistan.

The mortality toll has reached 8,832 including 3,158 in Sindh, 3,365 in Punjab, 1,473 in KP, 371 in Islamabad, 175 in Balochistan, 99 in GB and 191 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The statistics of the NCOC showed that most of the Covid-19 deaths, 14 out of 36, were reported from Punjab during the last 24 hours. According to the NCOC, 64 per cent ventilators are being used for coronavirus patients in Multan, while 47 per cent in Islamabad, 36 per cent in Lahore and 28 per cent ventilators are in use in Rawalpindi.

In Islamabad, 44 per cent of oxygen beds are being used for Covid-19 patients, 50 per cent in Multan, 56 per cent in Rawalpindi, and 61 per cent in Peshawar. A total of 346 coronavirus patients are on ventilators and a total of 3,014 patients are currently admitted to 613 hospitals across the country.

Another doctor on Monday succumbed to deadly novel coronavirus in KP. Doctor Almas was admitted at a private hospital after testing positive for the Covid-19, where she breathed her last.

According to the Provincial Doctors’ Association, in KP, so far 31 doctors have lost their lives while battling with the coronavirus.

Last week, the Provincial Doctors Association (PDA) while highlighting infections in the provincial healthcare sector had stated that 398 nurses contracted novel coronavirus while working on the front line. Moreover, 1132 other provincial health workers were infected by the disease, the PDA said.



During the pandemic 43 health workers, including four nurses, had been martyred by the novel coronavirus infection. “Eight paramedics and six other healthcare workers also martyred by the Covid-19 in KP,” the association said.

The NCOC data shows a total of 20,493 Covid-19 infections were recorded across the country in the last seven days on a daily average of 2,927.5 cases.

With an average 61.8 coronavirus deaths per day, at least 433 people have died of the virus in the last seven days. A total of 10,245 people have recovered with a daily average of 1,463.5.