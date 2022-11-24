At the University of Shangla’s inaugural event on Wednesday, Mahmood Khan, the Chief Minister (CM) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), referred to the initiative as a “milestone.”In an effort to promote educational inclusion by the province government, the CM also announced free education at the university for children of coal miners. The CM emphasised that the provincial government would go to great measures to ensure that everyone had equal access to higher education.

He stated that this project will guarantee higher education for the area’s kids rather than allowing them to work in coal mines.The provincial government, he continued, was committed to developing the local tourism industry in order to provide economic opportunities and give local residents the ability to support themselves.

The CM noted that officials were in communication with the Balochistan administration regarding the kidnapping of Shangla coal miners and expressed hope that the employees would soon be returned.

He emphasised that, despite the financing constraints, the provincial government is utterly committed to finishing development projects in the province by the deadline. But he did say that his government had already voiced its concerns to the federal government and that it would not hesitate to protest if the demands were not satisfied.