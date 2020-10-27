PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has on Tuesday announced Rs five lac for families of those who were martyred in a blast at Peshawar’s seminary and Rs two lac for the injured. Mahmood Khan said he shares the grief of all victims. The KP CM summoned a high-level meeting following the blast in which at least eight individuals including children were martyred and 95 sustained wounds.Heads of security and other institutions will attend the meeting. Mahmood Khan said he is monitoring the matter personally and is in contact with hospital administration and other departments. On the other hand, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shaukat Yousafzai talked to Dunya News and condemned the attack while declaring it a cowardly action of targetting children. He said is it is the second biggest occurrence after the Army Public School (APS) attack.

Shaukat Yousafzai said the attack proves that big conspiracy was hatched against Pakistan. Investment in Pakistan was hurt by terrorism earlier as well and the explosion has hit Peshawar when investors are returning to the country, he added. Special Assistant to KP CM on Information Kamran Bangash denounced the blast and said it is a failed attempt to sabotage peace. While expressing regret over the casualties and financial loss, he said complete medical care is being provided to the wounded. NNI