PESHAWAR:The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet meeting will be held today, for which a 14-point agenda has been issued.The cabinet meeting, chaired by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, will take place at 9 PM at the Civil Secretariat in Peshawar, where important decisions are expected.
During the meeting, the cabinet will approve the hybrid security model. The approval of the members and chairperson of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Foundation’s Board of Governors will also be sought.Approval for the establishment of a youth center in the district of Karak is also expected.
Additionally, the cabinet will approve funds for the Ramazan Dastarkhwan.
