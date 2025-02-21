Peshawar: The KP government has approved a fund for a Ramadan/Eid package for 1 million poor families of the province and naming Arbab Stadium after Imran Khan.

According to Express News, the KP cabinet meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

The Chief Minister said that the package should be provided to the poor, orphans and transgender people in a transparent manner, poor families affected by terrorism should be included in the package, special care should be taken of the poor and disabled people, the package should be given to all transgender people of the province, and the distribution of the package should be completed before 15 Ramadan.

The Chief Minister said that salaries and pensions should be paid on February 25.

The cabinet meeting approved an annual grant of Rs 4.920 million for 15 orphan students studying in Abbottabad Public School. Similarly, approval was given to rename Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium as Imran Khan Cricket Stadium.

Approval of funds for the Cadet College Swat Phase-III project under the increase in land cost as per the Supreme Court decision, approval of release of Rs. 1028.673 million for salaries of 3687 teachers of Elementary and Secondary Education Foundation, amendments to the Motor Vehicle Rules 1969 for better inspection of bus stands and grant for the Auqaf Department were approved.

The cabinet approved an internship scheme of Rs. 31000 per month for BS Nursing graduates. It also approved amendments to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Rules of Business 1985 for Science, Technology and IT.