The provincial assembly would be dissolved today, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan declared on Saturday. The provincial assembly’s summary was written by the chief minister a day earlier.

After Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi signed the summary for the provincial assembly’s dissolution, the new development happened the next day.

At a Peshawar event, the chief minister stated that copies of the summary of the dissolution of the KP assembly would be given to journalists in addition to Governor Haji Ghulam Ali.

He continued, “We’ll start over from square one.”

Middle-class individuals, according to Mahmood, are concerned about inflation. He noted that the KP government’s funds were still being held by the federal government.

The CM remarked, adding that the KP government was paying them out of the provincial money, “The Centre is not releasing the salary of government employees in Federally Administered Tribal Areas.”

Pervez Khattak, provincial president of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), stated on Friday that the KP legislature would also be disbanded following the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly. He instructed the PTI staff to begin organising for the upcoming election.

He claimed that the summary for the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly had been given to the governor by the chief minister of Punjab on the directive of the party’s Imran Khan.Even if the governor did not sign the summary, the Punjab Assembly will be declared dissolved after two days, he said.

According to Khattak, the administration and its allies were delaying the election because they were unable to stand up to the people who were experiencing a variety of issues as a result of their faulty economic policies. He claimed that soaring inflation has made living challenging for the average person.