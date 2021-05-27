PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department on Thursday announced the reopening of all medical universities, colleges, dental colleges from June 1.

A notification has been issued in this regard. According to a notification, all public and private medical universities, colleges, nursing schools/colleges, paramedical health sciences schools/colleges will open across the province from June 1.

“All public and private medical universities/medical colleges, dental colleges, nursing schools/colleges, paramedical/allied health sciences schools/colleges shall be opened from 1st June 2021. The concerned VC/Principal/Dean shall ensure vaccination of all the students and faculty,” read the notification.

The notification said that only MBBS third year, fourth year and final year students attend the classes on campus under strict Covid-19 SOPs.

“All other non-clinical classes shall continue their online classes and follow the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) and government guidelines,” the notification read. Punjab government yesterday also announced to open all public and private medical colleges across the province starting May 27 with all Covid-19 SOPs strictly in place.

All medical universities, medical colleges and dental colleges falling under the rubric of the notification will now open from May 27 according to the notification released by the Specialized Healthcare department of Punjab. Allied health sciences school of the province will too be opening side by side with medical colleges, the notification said.