An explosion occurred in a house located in the Daira Din Panah area of ​​Kot Addu district of Punjab, as a result of which 5 people were killed and 3 were injured. According to the police, the explosion took place in the house of a person who works as a junk worker.

After the blast, teams of police and related security agencies reached the spot. The nature of the blast is being investigated, three women are among those killed in the blast.

The deceased have been identified as Muhammad Iqbal, Muhammad Bilal, Hasina, Shanu and Sadia Bibi. The bodies of the dead and the injured have been shifted to the hospital.