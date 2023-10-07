Turkish actor Barak Özçevit, who played the main role in the historical Turkish serial Koroleş Osman, made on the world-famous Ottoman Empire, arrived in Pakistan.

Barak Ozchivit informed about his arrival in Pakistan by sharing a story on the photo and video-sharing platform Instagram.

The actress is wearing a black shirt in the picture and she has also used the hashtag Karachi Pakistan in the picture.

Apart from this, a viral video clip on social media shows that Turkish actor Barak Ozcivit has reached Karachi.

It should be noted that some time ago, he informed his fans about his arrival in Pakistan through social media.

The actor has come to Pakistan as an ambassador for a private brand of perfume in Karachi.

It should be noted that Ertugrul Ghazi, Turgat Alp, and Bamsi Alp, the main characters of the popular Turkish series Ertugrul Ghazi, have also come to Pakistan.