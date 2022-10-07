According to reports, a roommate at a residence hall on the Indiana campus of Purdue University killed a young Indian student there.

There are still many unsolved questions surrounding the student’s murder, which is still mostly a mystery.

The preliminary postmortem results revealed that Varun Manish Chheda, 20, died as a consequence of “multiple sharp force traumatic injuries.” He was a university student majoring in data science.

Chheda’s roommate Ji Min “Jimmy” Sha, 22, is being probed while in police detention. He is a Korean international student studying cybersecurity.

Fox59 said that the victim’s friends sent their condolences, stating that he would be remembered as a “kind, intellectual, and passionate guy.”Sha phoned the police and reported the death, per to NBC report.

The note from the university’s president said, “I write to inform you that one of our students was killed in his residence hall room early this morning.

The message also stated that students who felt they required assistance following the unfortunate event might contact counsellors at Purdue’s counselling and psychological services.