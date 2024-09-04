Tazeen Akhtar…….Islamabad Diary

The Embassy of Republic of Korea in Islamabad has announced the most awaited and first of its type diversified , culturally the richest and socially the best 2024 KOREA WEEK to be held in Islamabad from Tuesday 22nd Oct to Sunday 27th Oct 2024.

This week is going to be the unique cultural , musical, sports activity in Pakistan throughout the year. The Embassy team in the leadership of Ambassador H.E Park Ki-jun has designed a remarkable and eventful week for the citizens of Pakistan. Yes! the most important part of the week is, there is not entry ticket on the cultural shows and there is no invitation embargo. All are welcome..

The week consists of 4 major events:

1- National Foundation Day and Armed Forces Day Reception on 22nd Oct that is only invitation bound event for its sensitive importance

2- Korea-Pakistan Cultural Gala on 23rd Oct on 17-30 to 20-30 at Liaquat Gymnasium, Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad with FREE ENTRY, Pakistani singer Umair Jaswal and Pop Music Band, Khumariyaan would feature at the gala, will present an upbeat performance while Korean B-Boy Crew FusionMC and Korean Classical vocalist Ms Hee Min Kim would also perform at the Music Gala.

National Performing Arts Group of PNCA, a diverse ensemble comprising traditional folk dances from each province, will showcase a vibrant performance at Liaquat Gymnasium in Islamabad on Wednesday, October 23rd.

3-Korea-Pakistan Movie Day @ Pakistan National Council of Arts Islamabad on 24-26-27 Oct with FREE ADMISSION, unfolding impressions on screen brightening friendship through film. Pakistani movies Superstar and Nayab would be presented at the event while Korean movies Ode to my Father and The Himalays would be screened on the Movie Day.

4- 17th Korean Ambassadors Cup National Taekwondo Junior Championship, OPEN for Public, opening performances Gatta Ghora & Camel Dance, 25 to 29 Oct Liaquat Gymnasium Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad

Ambassador H.E Park Ki-jun alongwith his team , Mr Park Jae-lark, Deputy Head of Mission, Mr In Yong Lee, Counselor, Ms Gong Sooyun, first secretary, Ms Raima Tariq held a press conference in this regard at the residence on 03 Sep 2024 that was very well attended by the mainstream media persons of Islamabad.

From Pakistani side, Director General Ministry of Information , Ms Raeesa Adil and DG External Publicity Ms Imran Wazeer were also present at the occasion.

As the week is contributing a lot in building people to people understanding and relations while enhancing the knowledge of the Pakistanis about RoKs cultural side , and above all it will also contribute a lot in highlighting Pakistans Right Soft image as well, The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of Pakistan is also joining hands with Embassy of RoK for facilitation and dissemination of the reports and coverage of the events in Pakistani media.

Ambassador, in his address to media persons, shared salient features of the events and highlighted the main purpose as to bring people of both countries closer making the events maximum public so that the people of both countries may better understand the strong historical and cultural bonds between the two countries. Here it is worth mentioning that both countries completed 40 years of diplomatic relations last year.

Embassy has invited Pakistani families with free entry to cultural gala and movies day. Embassy is expecting to attract as many people as possible to the event. Ambassador said, the cultural gala has been designed in a way that it can attract as many as 10 thousand music lovers. Cultural gala would be a grand event in Islamabads history. It would help cement bilateral relationship between the youth of both states. The embassy will spare no effort to make this event a success. This event will be a symphony of inspiring friendship and cooperation.

DG MoIB, Ms Raeesa Adil spoke highly about Pakistan Korea relations. She mentioned large scale infrastructure projects completed by RoK in Pakistan. She said, both countries are tied in rich historical and traditional ties due to Gandhara civilization. She said that the Korean cultural is a known in Pakistan thanks to K-pop and Korean drama and film industry. She termed cultural activities and people to people exchanges as hallmark of bilateral ties. She assured full cooperation to the Embassy of RoK.