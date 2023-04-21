Congratulations to Komal Rizvi, a talented singer and actor who recently wed S. Ali Uppal, the CEO and co-founder of a multi-billion dollar Silicon Valley company and one of the most influential figures in the trillion dollar networks and 5G industries.

Rizvi announced her engagement on Instagram, thanking God for all of life’s joys and making a solemn vow to her husband to always dream with him, celebrate with him, and walk by him through whatever life may bring.

She also expressed her delight about the thought of starting a new chapter in her life and travelling with the love of her life.

Fans were pleasantly surprised by this wonderful news after seeing images of Rizvi and his significant other during a private ceremony on Friday.

Only close friends and family were invited to the private ceremony, and the bride looked stunning in a mother-made lehenga with all-silver embroidery. She displayed her magnificent emerald ring, which was set with diamond studs, while wearing heavy, elaborate jewellery and wearing her hair up in a stylish bun. On the other side, the groom chose a traditional white suit and a textured blue shirt.

Fans and celebrities alike showered both of them with congratulations and good wishes as they shared their joy and enthusiasm for their future together.