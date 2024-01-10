Terrorists attacked a toll plaza and checkpost in Kohat, and four people including police personnel were martyred in the terrorist attack.

According to the police, more than ten terrorists attacked the Lachi toll plaza and check post on the Indus highway in Kohat late at night, in which four people, including three police personnel, were martyred.

Among the police officers who lost their lives in the terrorist attack are Lies Head Constable Amjad, Lies Head Constable Junaid, and Constable Waqar.

According to the police, a commoner, Noor Muhammad, a resident of Lucky Marwat, has also been martyred in the attack.

On the information of the incident, a heavy contingent of police and army has reached the place of occurrence, a search operation has been started in search of the attackers by encircling the area.

Attack on anti-polio team in Bannu, 2 policemen martyred

It should be noted that there was an attack on the anti-polio team in Bannu also yesterday in which 2 policemen were martyred.

According to the police, the polio team was administering polio drops to the children in the Maryan area, 2 police officers were also on duty for the security of the team. As soon as the team reached Teri Ram, 2 terrorists opened fire on the police. Both the policemen were injured.

According to the police, both the injured police personnel were shifted to DHQ Hospital where both died during treatment.