LOS ANGELES: When she realised that emergency personnel had taken graphic photos of her dead husband and kid in the debris of their helicopter crash, Kobe Bryant’s widow told a court on Friday that she was distraught.

A few tears Vanessa Bryant claimed that she frequently worries about the images “being shared” online.You can’t get it back after it’s spread, she said.The 2020 crash of their helicopter into a mountainside near Los Angeles claimed the lives of nine people, including American basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his adolescent daughter.

Vanessa Bryant claims she has had mental anguish as a result of first responders and members of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department taking images of the incident to subsequently share with friends and coworkers, including at a bar.

As the two played “Call of Duty,” one sheriff’s deputy admitted that he had shared the images to another deputy. When Vanessa Bryant discovered the existence of the images, she allegedly ran out of the house in search of a spot to cry away from her girls, testifying in a Los Angeles court on Friday.The Los Angeles Times quoted her as stating, “I broke down and cried, and I wanted to run down the block and just shout.”