By Abid Ali

ISLAMABAD:Professor Dr. Attaullah Shah, Vice Chancellor, Karakorum International University (KIU) visited China-Pakistan Study Centre (CPSC) at Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) on January 21, 2021.Ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry, DG ISSI, warmly welcomed VC KIU on his visit to ISSI and briefed him about the structure of ISSI and the planned activities for the upcoming year. Dr. Talat Shabbir, Director China-Pakistan Study Centre, also briefed about the working of CPSC, its achievements in the past two years and shared avenues of future collaboration with KIU. Professor Shah thanked DG ISSI and Director CPSC for the warm welcome and gave a detailed briefing about various initiatives of KIU and its academic programs. Professor Shah highlighted the geo-political significance of Gilgit Baltistan in the success of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and emphasised on exploring avenues of collaboration with academic institutions like KIU in building the right narrative about CPEC in the region. He also highlighted the significance of research on issues like climate change, Belt and Road Initiative, CPEC and programs for youth development.The meeting concluded with ideas of strengthening cooperation in exchange programs, dialogue and scholarly engagements.