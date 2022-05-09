<!-- wp:image -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image"><img src="https:\/\/i.dawn.com\/primary\/2022\/05\/6278a0ee17dfe.png" alt="Saudi Arabia\u2019s King Salman bin Abdulaziz will stay in hospital for some time to rest on doctors\u2019 advice after undergoing colonoscopy on Sunday.\u2014Reuters"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>RIYADH: Saudi Arabia\u2019s King <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">Salman bin Abdulaziz <\/a>will stay in hospital for some time to rest on doctors\u2019 advice after undergoing colonoscopy on Sunday, the Saudi Press Agency said, citing the royal court.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>It said the results of the colonoscopy were fine, and did did not say exactly how long the king would be in hospital.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The king was admitted to King <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">Faisal Specialist Hos\u00adpital,<\/a> in Jeddah, on Saturday to undergo medical tests.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The king, 86, underwent gallbladder surgery in 2020 and had the battery of his heart pacemaker replaced in March.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>King Salman became ruler of the world\u2019s top oil exporter in 2015 after spending more than two years as <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">crown prince<\/a> and deputy premier.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->