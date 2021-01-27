A video game version of social deduction games like Mafia or Werewolf, Among Us is so popular it threatens to swallow up all other forms of entertainment — movies, TV, toys, everything — like a snack-size bag of skittles.

Second was Roblox, a weird set of creation tools kids mostly use to create, upload and then play with an endless list of grim video game rip-offs. Watching any child play Roblox is a fast-track to insanity. Brain worms in its purest form.

Third on the list: a game called “Zooba.” Zooba? What on God’s green earth is Zooba?

Good question.

A cursory Google search says Zooba is a free-for-all Battle Royale combat game where animals fight to the death. But until my son clumsily spelled it out on a purple post-it note, I’d literally never heard of Zooba. I still only have a rudimentary idea what the hell Zooba is. And, to be honest, I’m not sure I want to delve deeper into that rabbit hole.

Kids — mainly my kids — have terrible, terrible taste in video games.

As a journalist who’s spent the majority of his career covering video games, my home is a treasure trove that most adults, let alone kids, would salivate over. We have a PS5, two Nintendo Switches, an Xbox Series X and easy access to almost every major video game release, sometimes weeks in advance.

With practically every classic major release of the last decade at their fingertips, my children choose … strange bottom feeder free-to-play games on iPad about doing flips on a BMX. Human Fall Flat, a weird ass game about … humans falling flat I guess. Who the hell knows?

Then there’s Goat Simulator.

For a period of two months, my children played nothing but Goat Simulator, a meme game, essentially, that was strange when it was first released… seven years ago, in 2014.

They could be playing Mario, or Rayman Legends, or Ori and the Will of the Wisps. They could be playing anything except… Goat Simulator!

These choices don’t come in a vacuum. Driven by YouTubers and amplified by strange algorithms, they manifest in the evolutionary swamp of the playground, where — between flossing and dabbing presumably — children swap tips on which terrible video games they should torture their parents with next. Kids no longer play tag or hide-and-seek. No, they designate “imposters” and play Among Us, before heading home to beg hapless parents to install Fortnite on iPads designed for “homework.”

Later, they might trawl through the App Store, endlessly watching trailers for terrible free-to-play games designed to ruthlessly drain credit cards of their loot. It’s a constantly shifting nightmare and the end result is grim: We have an entire population of children with god-awful taste in video games.