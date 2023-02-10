On February 7, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tie the knot; the actor provides the first look from inside the couple’s beautiful wedding.

Kiara uploaded a video that feels out of this world to her Instagram account. In the video, the couple came across as adorably cute. The entire wedding movie exudes a regal air to the audience.

Kiara enters the scene wearing a stunning couture lehenga in the colour of baby pink as she makes her way down the aisle alongside a few of her closest friends and family members. As soon as she gets to the location, Kiara begins to dance while grinning at her husband Sidharth.

Sidharth is standing on the opposite side and is dressed in an ivory sherwani. After then, the two give and receive hugs and garlands.

For their wedding video, Sid and Kiara chose the song Ranjha by B Praak from their hit movie Shershah.