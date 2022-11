PESHAWAR: Different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa experienced earthquake tremors.

On Monday morning, the Malakand division and surrounding parts of KP felt earthquake vibrations.

The earthquake was estimated to have been 4.9 on the Richter scale and to have had a depth of 227 kilometres along the border between Afghanistan and Tajikistan.

While reciting Kalima, residents of the earthquake-affected area emerged from their homes.