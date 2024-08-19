Our aim is to fully highlight the Kashmir cause, Engineer Amir Muqam

ISLAMABAD:Federal Minister for Education, Kashmir, Safran Engineer Ameer Maqam’s program “Sachi Baat with SK Niazi

In today’s press conference, I spoke about the affairs of KP because I belong to this province, Amir Maqam

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is being affected by PTI’s infighting,

In the provincial cabinet, the ministers are demanding their share of the KP resources,

Founder PTI’s Madinah state claims remain intact,

People are slowly getting to know the truth and they are getting fed up

Everyone knows about the behavior of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

My son’s company has a provincial government agreement for 2021-22,

My son was arrested in Ramadan and told that there are orders from above, Amir Maqam

The Punjab government has given relief on electricity bills which can be emulated by other provinces,

The Punjab government has given relief to the people by deducting from its development fund,

At present inflation is a big issue and the common man is affected by it,

Not only Jamaat-e-Islami, everyone wants inflation to be reduced and electricity to be cheap,

Shahbaz Sharif is working from morning to evening, he also wants electricity to be cheap,

The Prime Minister wants petrol to be cheap, bread to be cheap so that the people get relief,

During Nawaz Sharif’s era, there was no inflation and electricity was also cheap

Stabilization of Pakistan project has been sacrificed to politics

By politicizing, the outline of the operation was presented in the minds of the people,

In my press conference today, I spoke about my province, Federal Minister, Engineer-in-Chief

We wish that the story with IMF also ends

In the politics of Pakistan, we have seen that anything can happen, Engineer Amir Maqam

No one can predict what will happen tomorrow, Federal Minister Engineer Amir Maqam

Unfortunately for us, it has become a norm in every field to change the subject

Political loyalties keep changing, without which governments cannot be formed,

Even after the Supreme Court’s decision, no one has joined PTI

The desire and demand of the people of Kashmir before the establishment of Pakistan is to join Pakistan

The whole of Pakistan and the people stood and will stand with the Kashmiri brothers

We have seen the role of human rights organizations in Gaza and Palestine, Engineer Amirmaqam

Human rights organizations should talk to India categorically and impose sanctions

It is the responsibility of any government in Pakistan to raise its voice for Kashmir at every forum

Kashmiris should get a clear message that Pakistan is with us, Engineer

The Prime Minister of Kashmir should take all the parties along

A message has been given to the Prime Minister of Kashmir through the program Sachi Baat of RozeNews, Amir Maqam

The Prime Minister of Kashmir should fight his case with the people, Engineer Amirmaqam

There was a movement in Kashmir, if they had gone to the grass root level, they could have ended the issue,

Our aim is to fully highlight the Kashmir cause, Engineer Amir Muqam