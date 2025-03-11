PESHAWAR:The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) cabinet is set to hold a crucial meeting tonight (Tuesday) at 9 PM at the Civil Secretariat, where significant decisions are expected.

According to the official statement, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur will preside over the meeting, and invitations have been sent to cabinet members and relevant officials.

Sources indicate that the meeting will focus on administrative, financial, and developmental matters, along with key public welfare initiatives.