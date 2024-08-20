Khushi Kapoor, the daughter of the late Bollywood actress Sridevi, has openly admitted to have went through nose and lip surgery to enhance her beauty.

Recently, an old video surfaced on social media showing 12-year-old Khushi attending an awards ceremony with her mother, Sridevi.

Upon seeing the video, users commented on the noticeable changes in Khushi’s appearance, particularly in her nose and lips.

In response to the comments, Khushi Kapoor acknowledged that she had undergone treatments to enhance her facial features.

Her candid admission has been met with praise from users, who commended her for her honesty.

Many believe that it took significant courage for celebrities to openly admit to cosmetic procedures, as most prefer not to acknowledge such changes.

Khushi’s straightforwardness in addressing her surgeries has been widely appreciated.