Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, a senior member of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), stated on Saturday that political unanimity was essential for the stability of the nation’s economy.

Speaking to the media, Shah stated, “We want to see Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari as the leader of the nation. The PPP implemented the manifesto it created in 2008. For the first time since Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, the party has completed its manifesto.

Even before the elections, he said, we will unveil our platform.

Shah mentioned seat adjustments with other political parties and said, “We will think about the seat adjustments with other political parties.”