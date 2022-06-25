BEIJING:At the Khunjerab Pass, China’s highest border crossing, a shipment of supplies for preventing epidemics was sent to Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

According to China Economic Net (CEN), these supplies include approximately 170 cartons of medical protective garments and masks, valued at 300,000 yuan.

They are gifts from the Kashgar, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, China, Foreign Affairs Office.

It intends to assist Pakistan in enhancing COVID-19 prevention and control at the border and in making it easier for work and manufacturing to resume on both sides of the border.

According to Gao Fei, the Chinese liaison for the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of China-Pakistan border ports, this donation is intended to carry out the specified measures of the agreement made by Kashgar China and Gilgit-Baltistan Pakistan during a video conference held on May 30, 2022.

Gao stated that the gift will show how China and Pakistan have an unbreakable bond and are determined to work together to solve problems and advance bilateral development through collaboration. Since April 1, 2022, the Khunjerab Pass has been accessible.