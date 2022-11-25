At the 21st Lux Style Awards, Feroze Khan recently won the Best Actor Award for his successful television series Khuda Aur Mohabbat Season 3. At the ceremony on Thursday night, Fahad Mustafa from The Actor in Law and Tabish Hashmi, host of Hasna Mana Hai, gave Feroze an award for best actor (viewers’ choice).

The prize was accepted on behalf of Khaani star by his sister Humaima Malick because he was unable to attend the ceremony. The actress jumped with pleasure when she heard the name of her brother and rushed to the stage. Humaima specifically thanked all of Feroze’s supporters during her acceptance speech.

Other nominees in the Viewer Choice category besides Feroze were Bilal Abbas, Danish Taimoor, Imran Ashraf, and Ahmed Ali Akbar. It is important to note that after nominating Feroze on the list, LSAs faced criticism. They issued a formal statement in response to the criticism, stating that they would not remove the actor’s name from their list of nominees because they respect “freedom and diversity of audience views.”

For the uninitiated, Hashim Nadeem wrote and Syed Wajahat Hussain directed the third season of Khud Aur Mohabbat, a television series produced by 7th Sky Entertainment.The other lead actors included Iqra Aziz, Rubina Ashraf, and Usman Peerzada in addition to Feroze.

Aliza Sultan, Feroze’s ex-wife, accused him of domestic abuse in October, but the actor refuted the claim, calling it “baseless.” Feroze is currently starring in the film Tich Button, which is his latest work. A YouTube channel for the actor was also launched this month.