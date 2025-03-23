Security forces took prompt and effective action and killed all 16 terrorists who tried to infiltrate the country through the Pak-Afghan border.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), on the intervening night of March 22 and 23, security forces timely monitored the movement of a group of Khawarij who tried to infiltrate through the Pakistan-Afghan border in the Ghulam Khan Kuli area of ​​North Waziristan.

The Pakistan Army spokesperson said that the Pakistan Army soldiers took prompt and effective action and foiled their infiltration attempt.

The statement said that as a result of the intense exchange of fire, all 16 Khawarij were killed. Pakistan has been continuously demanding the interim Afghan government to ensure effective border surveillance arrangements on its side.

The ISPR said that the interim Afghan government is expected to fulfill its responsibilities and prevent the use of Afghan soil for terrorism against Pakistan.

The Pakistan Army spokesperson said that Pakistan’s security forces are determined to protect its borders and eradicate terrorism from the country, and are fully prepared to uproot this scourge at all costs.

Prime Minister pays tribute to the forces for the successful operation

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif praised the officers and personnel of the security forces for foiling the attempt of Fitna al-Kharij to infiltrate Pakistan from Afghanistan and said that the nefarious intentions of the terrorists will never be allowed to succeed.

In a statement, he said that the entire country, including me, stands by Pakistan’s brave forces in their unwavering resolve to protect Pakistan from terrorists.