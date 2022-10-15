Khawar Kiani, Hadiqa Kiani’s mother, was a renowned artist in Pakistan. Recently, she passed away. Khawar Kiani, a mother, grandmother, and poetess, died away quietly at home today while surrounded by her family and friends, according to a post on Hadiqa’s personal Instagram.

We kindly ask everyone to maintain the family’s privacy during this extremely challenging time.Many actors in the entertainment sector expressed their sorrow over Hadiqa’s passing as soon as the news became public.

Omair Rana, an actor, wrote: “Hadiqa Jee, please accept my sincere sympathies. I ask Allah to offer you the Sabr you require right now. Muniba Mazari contrasted, saying, “Meri piyari Ammi! Ilayhi raji’un inna Lillahi!

On the Instagram post, actress Sakina Samo also expressed her sympathy. Khawar Kiani is recognised as a well-known poetess who wrote several popular and well-received Pakistani songs, including Boohey Barian, Intehai Shauq, Aas Pass, and the anthem for the 1999 Cricket World Cup.She also published many works that were well-received.