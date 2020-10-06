Khawaja Asif’s statement an attempt to divide opposition: Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zardari said on Monday that PML-N leader Khawaja Asif might have given the statement against him on someone’s direction. Responding to journalists’ questions on the premises of the accountability court where he arrived to attend the mega-money laundering scam hearing, he said the former foreign minister’s statement is “an attempt to divide us [opposition].” Asif Ali Zardari said such cases come to light whenever they are part of the opposition. Last week, PML-N leader Khawaja Asif had said he still does not completely trust PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari. “It is difficult for me to trust him (Zardari) even today,” he said in a private news channel talk show. NNI