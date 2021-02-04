LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore on Thursday extended Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif’s judicial remand until February 18 in assets beyond income case,

The accountability court’s judge Jawadul Hassan heard the case pertains to the assets beyond income against PML-N senior leader Khawaja Asif. The accused was produced before the court amid strict security arrangements.

The NAB prosecutor presented the report about reference against PML-N stalwart before the court. The court later adjourned the hearing after extending judicial remand of Khawja Asif

According to the latest progress made in assets beyond income case against Khawaja Asif, four witnesses have recorded their statements to the anti-corruption watchdog.

According to NAB, a bank peon in Lahore had submitted over Rs28 million to the bank account of Khawaja Asif following the orders of senior officers.

It stated that the nephew of Khawaja Asif, Khawaja Sultan, had submitted Rs20 million to his bank account after being told by his paternal uncle.

A senior political worker Rana Abdul Waheed had submitted Rs30 million to Asif’s account and told the NAB that the money was given to him by Asif.

Another political activist Sarmad Ijaz had withdrawn Rs5 million from Asif’s bank account and handed him over the money.