On Wednesday, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif claimed that a “negative” social media campaign against the Pakistan Army following the sad accident involving an army helicopter during flood recovery efforts in Balochistan earlier in the month was a “joint endeavour” between the PTI and India.

Following the helicopter crash in Lasbela, a small group of social media activists and some political zealots launched an offensive and unacceptable online campaign to further their personal and political animosity.

This sparked a strong backlash from citizens from all walks of life, political leaders, and government agencies.The ruling coalition blames the PTI’s social media employees for starting the smear campaign at Imran Khan’s request.

The defence minister stated that, per their channels, “the job was done by the work of the PTI social media personnel.”Imran Khan has for us, because we’d have spent billions of dollars we would have not been able to develop the kind of network to defend and advance India’s interests in Pakistan as way the PTI and its leader is doing.”

Asif alleged that the PTI’s social media accounts were waging a “smear campaign” against the nation and the army while the country was in grief over the Lasbela chopper disaster with the aid of Indian and other offshore social media accounts.

In response to media reports from yesterday, Asif stated that a campaign probe had revealed 529 Pakistani accounts, 18 Indian accounts, and 33 accounts from other nations were involved.