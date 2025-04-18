The US Federal Bureau of Investigation has arrested an Indian national named Harpreet Singh from Sacramento, California.

According to Indian media, the arrested person, Harpreet Singh, belongs to the Sikh separatist party Babbar Khalsa International, and this party has been declared a terrorist organization in India.

Harpreet Singh, a local leader of this organization, was accused of being involved in a grenade attack on a police officer in Chandigarh in 2023.

According to the Indian National Investigation Agency, Harpreet Singh provided financial assistance, weapons and logistical support to Babbar Khalsa International activists in India.

Meanwhile, the FBI says that Harpreet Singh entered the US illegally and used encrypted applications and “burner phones” to avoid arrest.

It should be noted that this arrest was made under the anti-terrorism cooperation between the US and India.

Harpreet Singh is currently in US federal custody and is being consulted with Indian authorities regarding legal action and possible extradition.