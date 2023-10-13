Karachi (INP) Famous writer and dramatist Khalilur Rehman Qamar says that women wearing bold clothes and not wearing full clothes on their part is harassment of men and men are the most harassed in our society.

In an interview, Khalilur Rehman Qamar once again openly criticized women and claimed that 35 to 36 women were campaigning against him for money. They are working, they are earning a pittance, and they have no other employment. The dramatist, when asked about male harassment, said that men are the most harassed in our society.

He argued that girls not wearing full dress is harassment of men and that is the biggest harassment. Addressing the women, the playwright said that if they do not cover themselves, they are harassing men. He said that he curses a culture in which women do not wear full clothes.