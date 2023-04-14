Osman Khalid Butt, a Lollywood actor, announced his father Dr. Khalid Said Butt’s passing on Twitter. The bereaved actor, 37, revealed that his father’s burial prayers will be conducted today following Friday prayers at Khalid Masjid, Cavalry Ground Extension, Lahore, in accordance with his wishes.

Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un, the actor from Diyar-E-Dil tweeted. On the evening of the 13th, Dr. Khalid Said Butt, our adored father, died quietly. According to his requests, his Namaz-e-Janaza (funeral prayers) would take place at the Khalid Masjid, Cavalry Ground Extension, Lahore, on Friday at 2:30 pm.

Osman remarked, “His accomplishments in the field of arts are manifold and his contribution to Pakistan’s arts and culture is immeasurable.” He also described the significant contributions his late father made to the Pakistani economy. We will go into further detail on these later.

He was the founding DG of the Pakistan National Council of the Arts, the MD of NAFDEC, the DG of the National Hijra Council, and the DG of Lok Virsa. The Ehd e Wafa actor continued, “He was a respected actor, director, and screenwriter.

