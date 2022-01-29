KHAIRPUR: The Police Training Centre confirmed Saturday that nearly 200 officers of the police department were inoculated with expired coronavirus vaccines

According to the inquiry report, five health workers, including Dr Amar Lal, were found responsible for giving expired booster doses to 170 police officers.

The date of expiry for the vaccine was December 2021, while the vaccine was administered on January 24, according to the text of the inquiry report.

Four police personnel have reportedly gotten sick due to being vaccinated with an expired booster dose.

The inquiry report states that the incident took place due to the negligence of a storekeeper, a technician, a mail nurse, and vaccinator in Sukkur, and that action should be taken against the responsible health workers.